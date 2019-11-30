Maha: Two naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli district
Two naxals were killed in anencounter with police on Saturday in Maharashtras Gadchirolidistrict, an official said
The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli,when naxals were in preparations of the Peoples LiberationGuerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe fromDecember 2 to 8, the official said
Anti-Naxal Operations commandos entered the camp ofNaxals and destroyed the camp in the operation, he said.
