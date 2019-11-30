Maha: Two naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli district

Two naxals were killed in anencounter with police on Saturday in Maharashtras Gadchirolidistrict, an official said

The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli,when naxals were in preparations of the Peoples LiberationGuerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe fromDecember 2 to 8, the official said

Anti-Naxal Operations commandos entered the camp ofNaxals and destroyed the camp in the operation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)