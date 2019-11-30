Youth Congress takes out candle march over crime against women

The Indian Youth Congress took out a peaceful candle light march at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday evening to protest the rising crime against women in the country.

The latest case of the 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, who was gang raped and then burnt, has brought the issue of women's safety in the country in focus again as the Central government has "failed" to protect them, said Amrish Ranjan Pandey, media in-charge of IYC.

