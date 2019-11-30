Japanese Defence Minister visits Hindon airbase

Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono visited the Indian Air Force Base at Hindon on Saturday where he was given an overview about the organisational structure of the IAF, as well as its operational capability, Defence Ministry said on Saturday. Kono and an accompanying delegation were received at the airbase by Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command Air Marshal D Choudhury.

"During his visit, the Minister was given an overview of the Indian Air Force organisational structure and operational capability of the IAF. He was also given a brief about the station, its operational role & assets available at the base," the ministry said in a statement. Kono was seen on board a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the airbase during the visit. (ANI)

