3 minor girls charred to death in Odisha

Three minor girls, including twin sisters, were charred to death when a heap of straw they were playing on caught fire in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at Bijmara village under the jurisdiction of Koksara police station of the district, the police said, adding that the children were aged between 4 and 5 years.

Efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances in which the heap of straw caught fire, a police officer said. The deceased have been identified as Roji Disasri and Teji Dishari (twins) and Rachana Raut.

All the three children, who received 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries, were immediately rushed to Bhawanipatna District Headquarters Hospital but all of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, doctors said. The girls, all of them critically injured, died during treatment at the hospital, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of the hospital, Banalata Devi, said..

