Man held for stabbing friend's mother-in-law

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday from Pathankot for allegedly attacking his friend's mother-in-law with a knife here, police said. The accused has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, they said.

On Friday, a case was registered based on the statement of a 75-year-old woman who said that one Vijay, a close friend of her daughter-in-law, stabbed her with a knife and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said. The woman, also a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and later referred to Deen Dayal Hospital where a surgery was performed and her condition was stated to be stable, the officer said.

"During investigation, CCTV footage of the area were checked and call record details of the accused analysed. It was revealed that the accused had fled to Pathankot in Punjab, following which a police team reached Pathankot and arrested Vijay," said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). Vijay disclosed that the complainant's daughter-in-law is his friend and a quarrel took place between the two women. The daughter-in-law told him about the incident following which he attacked the complainant to take revenge, the DCP said, adding that the knife used in the crime was recovered from his possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)