Anil Mukim appointed new chief secretary of Gujarat

Anil Mukim took charge as the new chief secretary of Gujarat on Saturday in place of J N Singh who retired. Mukim, secretary in the mines department in the Union government, was repatriated to Gujarat cadre on Thursday on the state government's request.

"Gujarat is leading in many areas in the country and my efforts will be to forward this pace of progress. Focus will be on each and every sector, be it economic, social sector or infrastructure," Mukim told reporters here after assuming charge. Mukim, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, superseded Arvind Agarwal, who has five months left in service.

Mukim served in the CMO when Narendra Modi was Gujarat chief minister..

