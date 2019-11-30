International Development News
Development News Edition

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:56 IST
Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at the Shadnagar police station, where they were lodged, as they could not be produced before court following the presence of a restive crowd in front of the station demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

Police had to use mild force to control the crowd, police sources said. Police maintained tight vigil as people staged protests outside the station and shouted slogans against the culprits who raped and killed the 25-year-old veterinary doctor on Thursday night before burning her body.

Police said the protests broke out in the morning and continued till the evening. The crowd later dispersed. Some of the protesters demanded death penalty for the accused.

Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in the state demanding tough punishment to the accused. "It is not enough if they are taken to court. They should be handed out the same treatment what they had done to the victim," a man said.

"If you cannot do it, hand them over to us," another said. Police assured the agitators that they would ensure 100 per cent that the accused are convicted and sought their cooperation.

Doctors, who conducted medical tests on the accused as per procedure, told reporters that their conditionwas normal. The local bar association has resolved not to offer any legal assistance to the accused, in the case.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and a number of other leaders called on the members of the deceased woman's family. Condemning the incident, both said the government would ensure that the culprits would get tough punishment through expeditious investigation and trial.

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shyamala Kundar, who was here to inquire into the incident, said she recommended action against policemen, after inquiry, who allegedly did not respond on time on the family's complaint. She found fault with the policemen who allegedly told the victim's sister, who had gone to lodge a complaint, that the case did not fall under their jurisdiction.

The veterinary doctor, who works in a state-run hospital, was raped and killed by the four accused, all lorry workers, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday night. They were arrested on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

