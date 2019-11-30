International Development News
Telangana Governor meets family of veterinarian who was raped and murdered

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday met the family of the woman veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered in Shamshabad on the night of November 27.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:38 IST
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday met the family of the woman veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered in Shamshabad on the night of November 27. She also consoled the family members at their residence here.

This comes after massive protests broke out across the state against the incident, in which, a veterinary doctor was brutally raped and murdered on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district. Four persons have been arrested in the matter and sent to judicial remand of 14 days by a local court. The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. (ANI)

