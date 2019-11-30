International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi police receives complaint of AIIMS' fraud

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:53 IST
Delhi police receives complaint of AIIMS' fraud

Delhi police has received a complaint in connection with the banking fraud of over Rs 12 crore at AIIMS, officials said on Saturday. The money has been siphoned off from the bank accounts the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has with the State Bank of India from its non-home branches in other cities.

The AIIMS administration has approached the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police seeking an investigation into the scam. Police said they have received a complaint and they are looking into the matter, a senior police officer said.

Over Rs 7 crore was fraudulently withdrawn from the institute's main account with the SBI which is operated by the AIIMS Director. An amount of Rs 5 crore was taken out from another account held by the Dean, Research of AIIMS. Even after the fraud came to light, attempts were made to illegally withdraw over Rs 29 crore allegedly using cloned cheques from SBI's non-home branches in Dehradun and Mumbai in the past one week.

The fraudsters attempted to withdraw over Rs 20 crore from a non-home branch of SBI in Dehradun while Rs 9 crore was attempted to be stolen from a branch of the bank in Mumbai. However, the attempts were foiled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour halved to 6 points - BMG poll

The lead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives over the Labour Party has narrowed sharply to six points from 13 a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper conducted before the London Bridge attack...

AAI chairman visits Patna airport to review ongoing infrastructure development works

Airports Authority of India AAI chairman Arvind Singh recently visited JPNI airport in Patna to review the ongoing civil aviation infrastructure development projects in Bihar. Singh was accompanied by AK Pathak, Member Planning, AAI and oth...

CRIME BRIEFS

Five persons were arrested for allegedly pickpocketing inside a Delhi Metro train, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sonu 37, Rohit 25, Vishal 24, Jitender 30 and Balak Ram 48, they said.On November 18, a person lodged...

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at Shadnaga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019