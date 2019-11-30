Female patient found hanging in Kolkata hospital

A 40-year-old patient of the Calcutta Pavlov Hospital was found hanging from an iron railing of a stairhead of the female ward, police said on Saturday. The patient, identified as Asha Verma, was on Friday evening found hanging with a piece of cloth from the iron railing of the stairhead room on the fourth floor of the female ward of the hospital, they said.

The patient was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said. Following a court order, she was admitted to the hospital in May this year, he said.

"The body has been sent for post mortem and arrangements have been made for judicial inquiry and magisterial inquest," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said adding that so far "no foul play could be detected". A case has been registered at Topsia Police Station, he added...

