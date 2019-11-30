International Development News
Mumbai students' film 'Clean and Green' bags top prize at CMS VATAVARAN 2019

The Awards for the first-ever Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and Centre for Media Studies (CMS) VATAVARAN - 2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment were presented in a glittering ceremony here on Saturday.

School student receiving the award for his film at 2019 CMS VATAVARAN film festival. Image Credit: ANI

The Awards for the first-ever Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and Centre for Media Studies (CMS) VATAVARAN - 2019 Short Film Competition and Festival on Environment were presented in a glittering ceremony here on Saturday. The award ceremony marked the culmination of the four-day festival where all the shortlisted films were showcased.

Ravi Agrawal, Additional Secretary, MoEF&CC along with other senior officials of the Ministry presented the awards to the winners. Here's a list of the winners who won awards in three categories:

School Students 'Clean and Green' - A film by Mumbai students in English bagged the top prize. It is directed by Toon Club and Ecloe Mondiale World and surpassed 'Pleaseee..' which came second and 'Let Us Breathe' which stood at the third spot.

A special mention went to 'Our World' by Pune students. College students/Amateur

'One Life' - Directed by Nishant Kumar Nishu from Patna, the one-minute five-second film left behind 'Sketch Book' and 'Aaina' at second and third spots, respectively. Professionals

'Now Your Home' - The film directed by Prasad Pandurang Mahekar from Kolhapur, Maharashtra beat 'The Silent Voice' and 'A Whiff of Clean Air' which bagged the second and third spots, respectively. Out of the total 345 entries received, 90 films were nominated for screening before the Jury comprising filmmakers Ramesh Sippy, Rahul Rawail, Ms Manju Borah and Ms Agnimitra Paul, for selection of the final awardees.

The four-day green festival was inaugurated on Wednesday, November 27 by Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament and Chair of the 2019 Awards Jury of CMS VATAVARAN; Ravi Agrawal; Ms Tamara Mona, Deputy Head, Embassy of Switzerland in India and Dr N. BhaskaraRao, Chairman, CMS. The festival was announced this year on June 6 during World Environment Day celebrations by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

