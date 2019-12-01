International Development News
Development News Edition

Jaipur man uses 2,000 BC 'grapho analysis' to train management students, professionals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 11:03 IST
Jaipur man uses 2,000 BC 'grapho analysis' to train management students, professionals
(Representative Image)

Ever wondered there may be a link between a person's handwriting and his personality! For 51-year-old Naveen Toshniwal, a Jaipur-based businessman, centuries-old grapho analysis, or the science of studying a person's handwriting, has come handy in training management students and other professionals in helping them improve their personality traits.

The science of grapho analysis goes back to around 2,000 BC in the times of Greek philosopher Aristotle, when he discovered the relation between the human mind and their handwriting, said Toshniwal, a chemical engineer-turned grapho analyst. The popularity of grapho analysis picked up only a few decades ago when this science started getting widely accepted as an aid in recruitments, guidance to students, teachers, parents, career counseling and self-improvement, he said.

"Handwriting is actually 'mind writing'. It reflects our sub-conscious mind on paper. Hence, any conscious efforts to make simple changes in strokes of handwriting impacts the sub-conscious to bring the desired changes in one's character or personality. Practicing these small changes in strokes for 5-7 minutes a day for 3-4 weeks can bring out a changed personality in an individual," Toshniwal said. He said that by analyzing the handwriting of a person, one can detect character traits like intelligence, determination level, organizing and engineering ability, creativity, imagination power, concentration power and resentment level among others.

Toshniwal said the combination of such traits will help in visualizing the character of a person, which would otherwise be very difficult to judge in short meetings or interviews. "Grapho analysis can be very useful for corporate, placement consultants, investigation agencies, matrimonial and above all for self-improvement," he said.

Toshniwal was given a letter of appreciation by the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad for an informative session on grapho analysis and grapho therapy in August this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man killed by son, grandson in Banda

A 75-year-old man was beaten to death by his son and grandson in Bisanda area over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. Shivmangal was beaten with sticks by his son Rambhavan and grandson Dinesh on Friday.He was rushed to a hospital w...

New ultrasensitive sensor can detect explosives, pollutants: Study

Researchers have developed an ultrasensitive detector based on black silicon that can be applied to identify the majority of explosives, or highly toxic pollutants for medical and forensic analysis. The study, published in the journal ACS S...

4 awarded life term for killing Dalit man 17 years ago

A special court here has awarded life term to four persons including a former village head for killing a Dalit man 17 years ago over old enmity. The special SCST Atrocities Act court judge Pankaj Kumar Aggarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 60,...

Nepal aims to promote religious tourism; undertakes infra development with ADB help

To attract religious tourists from various countries, including India, Nepal has undertaken several infrastructure development projects with the support of Asian Development Bank ADB, according to officials. To improve regional connectivity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019