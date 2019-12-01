International Development News
Development News Edition

Rains lash many parts of TN, more forecast; one dead in city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 14:33 IST
Rains lash many parts of TN, more forecast; one dead in city

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon triggering a heavy spell in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days. Various parts of the state have been receiving good rainfall since the onset of the monsoon on October 16, killing a person in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan told reporters here that the presence of an upper air circulation caused heavy to very heavy rains. "In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Sathankulam in Tuticorin district recorded maximum of 19 cm of rainfall followed by Cuddalore 17 cm, Tirunelveli 15 cm, Kancheepuram 13 cm, " he told reporters here on Sunday.

He said light to heavy rainfall may occur over the next 24-48 hours. "Places like Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai districts may receive very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," he said.

To a query, he said the rainfall recorded since October 1 was 39 per cent which was three per cent higher than the rain received during the setting of the monsoon. For Chennai and its neighbourhood areas, he said light to moderate rainfall may occur over the next two days.

"The city received 51 cm this season which is 9 per cent less compared to the normal 60 cm received during monsoon season," he said. He advised fishermen not to venture into sea at Cape Comorin, Lakshadweep area as gusty winds were likely to occur due to the presence of depression in the Arabian Sea.

To another query, he said Nagapattinam district received the maximum rainfall registering 81 cm as against 67 cm normally during the monsoon season. Meanwhile, city Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan took stock of situation in the state capital and reviewed the measures taken following the heavy rainfall.

Talking to reporters, Viswanathan said all the departments have been alerted to take stock of situation in a coordinated manner. He said a whatsapp group of officers has been formed to ensure that immediate steps would be taken.

"Five teams from the State Disaster Relief Force have been kept on standby and teams from the National Disaster Relief Force, if required, may also join in," he said. Several low-lying areas in the city were inundated.

A 49-year-old man died at Ambattur on Saturday night after he accidentally fell into a stormwater drain. An offical from the Fire and Rescue Services Muthu Krishnan said they received information about the man falling into the 6-7 foot deep stormwater drain.

Firemen rushed to the scene, and pulled the body out, he said. DMK chief M K Stalin took to social media saying district administration should take measures on warfooting following the rains.

"Several low-lying areas were inundated, and power supply was cut. The district administration should take immediate steps," he said in a Facebook post. In neighbouring Puducherry, incessant rains hit normal life from this morning.

Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told newsmen at his residence the union territory saw nearly 12 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the directorate of school education declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. The Chief Minister said he was recuperating after a knee replacement surgery, so he could not visit the rain-ravaged areas, but his ministerial colleagues had fanned out to different pockets for relief and rehabilitation works.

Most of the thoroughfares were water-logged disrupting vehicular traffic. Daily wage earners were hard-hit because of the inclement weather. The North-East monsoon accounts for about 48 per cent of the annual rainfall in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis mourn protest dead ahead of parliament session

Mosul Iraq, Dec 1 AFP Iraqis across the country marched Sunday to mourn protesters killed in anti-government rallies, even turning out in Sunni areas where people were previously too afraid to join in. Demonstrators have hit the streets sin...

Looked at situation in Kashmir carefully; hope for peaceful resolution: Japan

Japan on Sunday said it looked at the situation in Kashmir very carefully and hoped that a peaceful resolution to the issue will be found through dialogue. The comments by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry came a day after Ind...

DPIIT suggests businesses of NE states to focus on textiles, start-ups, agri to attract investments

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has suggested business community in the north-east region of the country to focus on sectors like textiles, start-ups and agriculture as they hold huge potential for investments, an official said. The gove...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands take to the streets in fresh wave of protests

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, after a rare lull in violence, as residents took to the streets chanting revolution of our time and liberate Hong Kong.The protest in the bust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019