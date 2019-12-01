International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala cops crack down on pillion riders without helmets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 16:30 IST
Kerala cops crack down on pillion riders without helmets

Kerala police, along with the Motor Vehicle Department of the state, on Sunday intensified vehicle-checking and also wearing of helmets by pillion riders. The Kerala High Court had recently asked the state government to make it mandatory for the pillion riders also to wear helmets.

"Today, we are just warning the pillion riders without helmets. From Monday or perhaps during the week, we will start imposing fine on them," a motor vehicle inspector told media here. The Transport Commissioner has instructed the vehicle inspectors to warn the riders initially.

As the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to don the helmet. All pillion riders who violate the rule would be fined Rs 500 under the Act.

The high court order came while disposing of an appeal filed by the state government against a single-judge order staying rule 347A of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Act which exempted the pillion riders from wearing helmets. Following this, there was a mixed response from the general public with most of them supporting the rule saying it was for the safety of the passengers.

"I would say Kerala is quite late in implementing this rule. Helmet for the pillion rider is a necessity as in case two people are riding, and an accident happens, both of them could get injured...Yes, it will be a bit difficult at the beginning, but people will get used to it," Arun Kumar, a government employee, who regularly rides a bike, told PTI. Some people took to the social media to poke fun at women riders as they have to find helmets matching their dress. PTI RRT NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel announces new plans; prices hiked up to Rs 2.85 per day

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN5 UK-ATTACK-ISIS ISIS claims London knife-attackLondonThe Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. FGN8 P...

Bharti Airtel to raise mobile call, data charges by up to 42% from Dec 3

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.With less than two weeks be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019