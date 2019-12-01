International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre deliberately creating scarcity of onion in Delhi: Sisodia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 17:30 IST
Centre deliberately creating scarcity of onion in Delhi: Sisodia
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The AAP-led Delhi government on Sunday accused the Centre of deliberately creating a scarcity of onion in the national capital by not releasing it despite having enough stock. Delhi's deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the central government had on September 5 said it had 56,000 metric tonne onion "but surprisingly the central government has stopped giving it to Delhi government".

The onion prices have skyrocketed to Rs 75-120 per kg across major cities in the country. Sisodia urged the central government to release 10 trucks of onion every day, saying "we are well prepared with the complete machinery to sell onions at a lower price".

"Though the rates of onion have increased in the entire country and people are unhappy across the country, but it appears that in Delhi central government is deliberately creating the scarcity of onion. Delhi government is asking for onions but the central government is not giving. The central government has stopped giving onion to the Delhi government. "Since the rate of onions started increasing, on September 5, the central government had written a letter to the Delhi government that they had 56,000 metric tonne onion stoked and we could take it from them. Delhi government had said it could take 10 trucks onion on a daily basis and sell it in the national capital so that its hoarding could be stopped," Sisodia said.

He claimed that the Delhi government had requested the Centre to give onion till December 9 which would have approximately been 2.50 lakh kgs. One truck carries 25,000 kgs onion, he said.

"We kept asking for 10 trucks but they gave two, three or four trucks of onion, maximum it went up to five on certain dates, even though the Centre had 56,000 metric tonne onion. "We can sell ten trucks onion on daily basis in Delhi, but surprisingly the central government has stopped giving it to us. I want to ask why it has stopped giving onion. What happened to the stock they had claimed to have? Start giving 10 vehicles onion and we will sell it. We have entire machinery ready to sell ten vehicles.

"Not giving onion means that the central government wants to increase the rates here. The last truck had come on November 24. The single truck that came on November 24 was a smaller one carrying merely around 13,000 kgs. Where is the stock of onions that the union government claimed in writing on 5 September? Why the Union government allows huge onion stock to be rotten away," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rains lash many parts of TN, more likely; one dead in city

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days. Various parts of...

Naqvi slams AIMPLB, Jamiat for Ayodhya decision review bid, says matter closed for people

Hitting out at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said they are trying to create an atmosph...

Boxing-Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britains Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one o...

Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer stands by coalition after SPD vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkels would-be successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, urged the Social Democrats on Sunday to remain part of the government with the Christian Democrats, adding the current coalition agreement provided the basis t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019