International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh has agreed in principle to allow zero-line fencing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:32 IST
Bangladesh has agreed in principle to allow zero-line fencing

Bangladesh government has in principle, agreed to allow India to erect barbed wire fencing along the zero-line in at least 13 areas along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya, a senior official said on Sunday. The decision was welcomed by border villagers in the hill state as there are many houses, cemeteries and shops that fall within the 150 yards of the international border.

As per the Indira-Mujib pact of 1972, no permanent structure can be built within the 150 yards of the border. In 1975, a guideline for the management of the 4000 km long Indo-Bangla border was formulated by the two countries which also agreed not to construct any permanent structure within the 150-yard limit.

"Following Indias request, the Bangladesh government has in principle agreed to allow construction of fencing on zero-line in at least 13 areas of the state within the zero line," the official told PTI. Fencing at the identified areas along the zero line at East Jaintia Hills district, West Jaintia Hills district, East Khasi Hills district and South West Khasi Hills district will be taken up accordingly, he said.

The state government had identified those areas where erection of fencing 150 yards away from zero-line would not be feasible and as such approached the Centre to seek permission from Bangladesh, the official said. The matter is awaiting final nod from the Bangladesh government as all line departments including the BGB has sent their note of agreement on the matter, he said.

Of the 443 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, about 100 km was unfenced. Earthworks have already begun for the remaining patches, the official said. Till date, some problems have cropped up in the erection of fencing on certain stretches of the border due to existence of low-lying areas, human habitations, cemetery and cash crops within the 150 yards of the border, a BSF official.

Checking of illegal cross-border activities has been a major challenge for the BSF manning it, the official said. The Bangladesh government in 2012 had allowed India to erect barbed wire fencing along the zero-line in Tripura's Mohanpur market, near the international border..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman who died in London attack was former Cambridge student

London, Dec 1 AP Cambridge University has revealed that the woman stabbed to death in a London extremist attack was a former student. Vice Chancellor Stephen Toope said in a statement Sunday that the woman, who hasnt been named by police ye...

Govts of Tamil Nadu, J-K resolve to make joint efforts towards water conservation

In a two-day regional conference on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat here, the governments of Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday resolved to make concerted efforts towards water conservation and disaster management. The deliberations of t...

You cannot go beyond tenures: Ganguly on selection committee

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday indicated that there will be no extension for members of the selection committee whose tenures have ended, saying you cannot go beyond that. Going by the Boards old constitution that has a provision f...

UPDATE 3-China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times

Beijings top priority in any phase one trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, Chinas Global Times newspaper said on Sunday, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can strike a dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019