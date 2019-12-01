International Development News
Development News Edition

Mercury dips in Delhi to single digit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:10 IST
Mercury plummeted in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung observatory, two degrees below normal.

At Palam observatory, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The sky remained mainly clear.

According to the MeT Department, the humidity oscillated between 91 per cent and 70 per cent on Sunday. A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius.

Private weather forecast agency Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat on Saturday tweeted that "Cold winds from #snow clad mountains will be instrumental for drop in #Minimums in #Delhi. May come down to single digit in next two days". By 9 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 'poor' at 275, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR had improved to "satisfactory" on Friday for the first time in around two months due to rains and favourable wind speed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

