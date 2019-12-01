International Development News
Duty of every Arunachal to preserve indigenous culture: Khandu

  • PTI
  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:19 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday called on the youths of the state to shoulder the responsibility of preserving the age-old traditions and beliefs of the tribal people. Attending the Indigenous Faith Day celebration at Pasighat in East Siang district, Khandu said that it is the duty of every Arunachali to preserve their indigenous culture, as it is their identity.

He said visitors come to Arunachal to have a glance of the authentic indigenous culture, which is a major attraction of the state. On the opening of Department of Indigenous Affairs, Khandu said it has received great appreciation from other states such as Mizoram and Nagaland.

The chief minister stressed on the preservation of local dialects reasoning that erosion of culture begins from the depletion of mother tongue. He added that culture and faith cannot be separated and are inextricably connected, an official release said here.

Khandu appreciated the initiative by Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust (DPCCT) and Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) for the 'Donyi Polo Khumko' (prayer centre for believers of indigenous faith), the foundation stone of which was consecrated by the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche from Dharamshala on the occasion. "The Donyi Polo Khumko will go a long way in preservation of indigenous faith and belief among the Abotani tribes of the state," the chief minister said and expressed happiness that the prayer centre would serve as a centre of learning.

Khandu along with Rinpoche and Dr Dhammapiya, Secretary General of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) paid homage to Talom Rukbo, the pioneer of indigenous faith movement, by offering prayers in front of his 20 feet statue, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

