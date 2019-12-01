International Development News
J-K: Centre sanctions Rs 325 crore for medical college for Handwara

  PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 01-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 01-12-2019 19:50 IST
J-K: Centre sanctions Rs 325 crore for medical college for Handwara

The Centre has given its approval for a new government medical college, which will be attached with the district and referral hospital Handwara in north Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The college in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district will be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore under a centrally-sponsored scheme, he said.

"The J&K government has received the sanction letter in this regard from the Union health and family welfare ministry," the spokesman said quoting a statement issued here by the administration of new medical colleges. Out of the total amount, Rs 115 crore will be spent on construction of administrative and academic blocks, Rs 80 crore on hostels and residential accommodation for students and faculty and Rs 60 crore for upgrading the existing teaching faculty at the district hospital, he said.

The spokesman said, "Rs 70 crore will be used to procure machinery and equipment for the government medical college and its associated hospital." The ministry had sought a proposal from the J-K government to establish new government medical colleges. ANB

