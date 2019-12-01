International Development News
Maha: 3 firemen trapped while rescuing boy from trench

  • PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:07 IST
Three firefighters trying to rescuea boy who fell into a trench on Sunday evening in PimpriChinchwad area near Pune got trapped after it caved in, anofficial said

Two of the firefighters have been rescued while anoperation was underway to save the boy and the third firebrigade personnel, a Pimpri Chinchwad civic official said

"The 15-foot deep trench was dug to lay a sewer linein Dapodi. The child fell in and three firefighters wererushed there after we were alerted. However, during theoperation, the soil around caved in, trapping all four. Twofiremen have been rescued. Efforts are on to get the other twoout as well," he said.

