One dies in celebratory firing at wedding in UP

One man lost his life and another sustained injuries in celebratory firing which took place during a wedding in Jasrana area here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place at the wedding of Veerpal Yadav's daughter on Saturday night.

Jeetu (20) and Ankit were hit by bullets and sustained serious injuries. "They were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared Jeetu dead, while Ankit was referred to Agra for treatment. Police is making efforts to identify those who opened fire and they will be arrested soon," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)