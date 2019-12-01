Civilian critically injured as Pak violates ceasefire for third consecutive day

A 65-year-old civilian was critically injured on Sunday as the Pakistan Army targeted forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days, prompting a befitting reply by the Indian army which reportedly left two Pakistan Army officers injured.

Jamal-ud-din suffered splinter injuries in the chest when a mortar shell exploded near him in Qasba sector late Sunday evening, a police official said, adding that he was referred to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment as his condition was stated to be critical. "At about 4 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Qasba sectors of Poonch," a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling from both sides was going on when last reports were received. In a tweet, Pakistan's Director General (DG), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said two officers of Pakistan Army got injured in firing by the Indian Army in Rakhchikri and Rawalakot sectors along the LoC.

On Saturday, Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors, while a day earlier it fired mortars and small arms for nearly an hour in Balakote sector.

