International Development News
Development News Edition

Three held in Shimla for theft in Mumbai flat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 22:25 IST
Three held in Shimla for theft in Mumbai flat

Mumbai police have arrested three men in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth nearly worth Rs 14 lakh from a house in suburban Charkop here, an official said. The trio, who included a security guard of the building where the theft took place, was arrested from Shimla on Wednesday.

As per the complaint lodged by a resident of the building, he had gone on a vacation to Goa with his family on November 5. "When he returned home a week later, he found that the the lock of his house's safety door was broken. When he went inside, he was shocked to find that the cupboards were open and cash, jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 13.75 lakh were missing," an official of Charkop police station said.

"He rushed out to call Budha, the security guard of the building, but was told that the latter was on a week-long leave and gone to his native place. This created suspicion in the complainant's mind. When he visited Budha's room in the building, he found some of his stolen items lying there," he added. Based on his complaint, police launched a probe and soon received a tip-off that Budha had gone to his native place in Himachal Pradesh.

A police team was sent to Shimla and Budha was caught with his two accomplices, identified as Mukesh Budha and Santosh Budha on November 27. They were brought back to Mumbai. "Police have recovered gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh from the accused, who were planning to escape to Nepal," the official said.

They have been arrested under different sections of the IPC. A local court has remanded them in police custody till December 6..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

19 killed as bus plunges onto frozen river in Siberia

Moscow, Dec 1 AFP A passenger bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in Siberia on Sunday, killing 19 of the more than 40 people on board, authorities said. A tyre on the bus burst as it was crossing the bridge over the Kuenga river i...

Two kill criminal over old rivalry in Nagpur

A criminal was brutally killed by two men who allegedly smashed his head with a stone in Khaparkheda area in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A police officer said the accused duo, Rajesh Pendane 30 and Sachin C...

Delhi Police to organise mass cyber awareness programme for city schoolchildren

The Delhi Polices Cyber Crime Unit is organising a mass cyber awareness and computer security programme for schoolchildren across the city on Monday, police said.An hour-long session on Cyber UDAY Universal Direct Awareness in Youth, will ...

UP govt seeks reply from 26 district police chiefs over incidents of stubble burning

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday sought an answer from police chiefs of 26 districts of the state over incidents of stubble burning and absence of proper control over them despite the orders of the Supreme Court and directives of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019