Three held in Shimla for theft in Mumbai flat

Mumbai police have arrested three men in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth nearly worth Rs 14 lakh from a house in suburban Charkop here, an official said. The trio, who included a security guard of the building where the theft took place, was arrested from Shimla on Wednesday.

As per the complaint lodged by a resident of the building, he had gone on a vacation to Goa with his family on November 5. "When he returned home a week later, he found that the the lock of his house's safety door was broken. When he went inside, he was shocked to find that the cupboards were open and cash, jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 13.75 lakh were missing," an official of Charkop police station said.

"He rushed out to call Budha, the security guard of the building, but was told that the latter was on a week-long leave and gone to his native place. This created suspicion in the complainant's mind. When he visited Budha's room in the building, he found some of his stolen items lying there," he added. Based on his complaint, police launched a probe and soon received a tip-off that Budha had gone to his native place in Himachal Pradesh.

A police team was sent to Shimla and Budha was caught with his two accomplices, identified as Mukesh Budha and Santosh Budha on November 27. They were brought back to Mumbai. "Police have recovered gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh from the accused, who were planning to escape to Nepal," the official said.

They have been arrested under different sections of the IPC. A local court has remanded them in police custody till December 6..

