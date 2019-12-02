Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, min temp at 8 deg C

International Development News
The national capital's air quality was recorded in the poor category for the second consecutive day on Monday morning, while the minimum temperature settled at eight degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 283 at 7.43 am and deteriorated slightly to 286 at 9.40 am. The AQI at Faridabad stood at 242 while in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida it stood at 142, 319 and 299 respectively. Noida had an AQI of 280.

At 9 am on Sunday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 275, which falls in the "poor" category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The air quality in the national capital turned poor on Sunday, primarily due to slow wind speed, and is likely to dip further. Delhi-NCR's air quality improved to "satisfactory" on Friday for the first time in around two months due to rains and favourable wind speed over the previous two to three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

