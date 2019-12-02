Protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian at Jantar Mantar

People from all walks of life gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country.

Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carrying placards which read "we want justice" and "hang the rapists".

