Chilly morning in Delhi, mercury drops to 8 deg Celsius

Delhi was swept by chilly winds on Monday morning with the minimum temperature dropping to 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. "At 8 degree, #Delhi recorded lowest temperature of the season. May drop further to 7 degree in coming days. Winter chill is here. Day will remain sunny and pleasant," Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet tweeted.

Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. On Sunday, mercury plummeted in the national capital to 9.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)