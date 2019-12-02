International Development News
Improve quality of questions: LS Speaker tells members

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh. During the Question Hour, BJP member Guman Singh Damor asked about restoration of old temples in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

After Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel tabled the written reply, Domar expressed his dissatisfaction with the reply saying he felt like a bride who goes to her in-laws house and finds there is no toilet. Subsequently, Damor also asked a supplementary question about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in the state.

After the minister's response, Birla said the quality of questions should be improved and mentioned that if a member wants a tap in a local temple, it cannot be done by the central government. Patel said conservation work of protected monuments, including old temples is attended to regularly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as per requirements of different sites and availability of resources.

To a query on whether the government is likely to include more than hundred-year old temples numbering more than 500 in Ratlam for restoration, the minister said presently there is no such proposal..

