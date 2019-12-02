Guj: Couple, infant son killed in road accident

A couple and their eight-month-old son were killed when their car rammed into a tree in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday morning, police said. The accident took place around 8 am at Mota Bhandariya village when Gaurang Kanpariya (38) and his family members were on way to Kukavav from Amreli, a police official said.

Kanpariya, who was driving the car, apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a tree on the roadside, he said. Kanpariya, his wife Kanakben (35) and son Mihir died on the spot, the official said.

The bodies were sent to Amreli's civil hospital for postmortem, he added..

