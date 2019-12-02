International Development News
Development News Edition

Nitish to begin Bihar tour against climate change from Dec 3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:19 IST
Nitish to begin Bihar tour against climate change from Dec 3

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will begin his statewide 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra' against climate change from December 3, officials said on Monday. Emphasising the importance of water conservation and afforestation, the chief minister will undertake the four-day first phase of the tour in the northwestern districts of the state, they said.

"Kumar will commence the 'yatra' from Bagha in West Champaran district and after traversing East Champaran and Siwan districts, he will conclude the first phase of the tour at Gopalganj district," a senior official said. The chief minister will speak in public meetings on climate change, launch projects under his 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan', inspect ponds and waste management units and hold talks with officials concerned, he said.

State government initiatives such as a ban on sale and consumption of liquor and drives against dowry and child marriage will also be showcased during the tour, the official said. The complete 'yatra', during which the chief minister will traverse the length and breadth of the state, is expected to conclude by January 19, following which a human chain would be formed, he said.

The Bihar chief minister has won accolades from American business magnate Bill Gates for the initiative. The tour comes less than a year ahead of the state Assembly elections, success in which will enable Kumar to return to power for the fourth consecutive time and ultimately make him the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar.

The JD(U) national president is known for conducting statewide tours to review progress made in the remote corners of Bihar. The 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra' shares name with the chief minister's drive launched a few months back against climate change.

The drive was conceptualised after an all-party meeting in July this year in which members of both the Houses of the state Assembly had unanimously agreed to make efforts in combating climate change..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pankaja Munde not quitting party; reports baseless:

Pankaja Munde not quitting party reports baselessMaha BJP chief Chandrakant Patil....

TN local body elections to be held in 2 phases on Dec 27, Dec 30

State election commissioner R Palaniswamy on Monday announced that polls in rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and December 30. Tamil Nadu state election commissioner announced the dates of the local ...

Cricketer Manish Pandey to get hitched today

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today. Skipper Pandey played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls when Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by one run yes...

Cadila Healthcare board approves merger of four subsidiaries to consolidate pharma business

The board of directors at Cadila Healthcare on Monday approved the amalgamation of Zydus Technologies Ltd ZTL, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd APL, Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd LPL and Dialforhealth India Ltd DHIL with Cadila Healthcare Ltd CHL. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019