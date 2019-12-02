International Development News
CBI books postal officers for allegedly demanding Rs 100 bribe from commission agent

Premier investigation agency CBI, which is known to uncover big-ticket scams, did not mind registering an FIR against postal officers in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district for their alleged demand of a bribe of Rs 100 from an agent, officials said on Monday. The probe agency has registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint from the husband of a commission agent who has alleged that Superintendent Santosh Kumar Saroj and Postal Assistant Suraj Mishra had sought a bribe of Rs 100 on every Rs 20,000 deposit by him.

A CBI official said, "No case is big or small for us, we treat all cases equally." PTI ABS ABS NSD NSD

