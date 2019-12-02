CBI books postal officers for allegedly demanding Rs 100 bribe from commission agent

Premier investigation agency CBI, which is known to uncover big-ticket scams, did not mind registering an FIR against postal officers in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district for their alleged demand of a bribe of Rs 100 from an agent, officials said on Monday. The probe agency has registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint from the husband of a commission agent who has alleged that Superintendent Santosh Kumar Saroj and Postal Assistant Suraj Mishra had sought a bribe of Rs 100 on every Rs 20,000 deposit by him.

A CBI official said, "No case is big or small for us, we treat all cases equally." PTI ABS ABS NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)