International Development News
Development News Edition

I have been craving this for a long time: says India's first naval woman pilot, Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi, who on Monday became the first naval woman pilot for the Indian Navy, on Monday, expressed happiness at her feat saying she has been craving for it for a long time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:27 IST
I have been craving this for a long time: says India's first naval woman pilot, Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi
Sub Lieutenant Shivangi, Indian Navy speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi, who on Monday became the first naval woman pilot for the Indian Navy, on Monday, expressed happiness at her feat saying she has been craving for it for a long time. "It's a proud feeling for me, my parents and it's a different feeling. I have been craving for this since a very long time and finally, it is here, I cannot express it...it's a great feeling. I am looking forward to complete my third stage of training," she said while speaking to reporters after joining her operational duties at Kochi naval base.

"Women were always there in the Navy. They were not in the cockpit. Observers were there. This is something different...woman in the cockpit for the first time. It will create more opportunity for other women who want to join Defence...maybe they will start going for choppers and fighters," she added. Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi today became the first naval women pilot as she joined operational duties in Kochi naval base. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy.

Shivangi was born in the city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. In August, Indian Air Force's Wing Commander S Dhami has become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase.Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking points from the Serie A weekend during which Inter Milan leapfrogged Juventus at the top of the standings. INTER COACH CONTE WARNS AGAINST COMPLACENCYInter Milan coach Antonio Conte said his team needed to stay on the path of w...

Hong Kong deports Indonesian worker who reported on protests

Hong Kong on Monday deported an Indonesian domestic worker who had reported on the citys ongoing protests, her supporters said, accusing authorities of a politically motivated expulsion. Award-winning writer Yuli Riswati was held for 28 day...

UPDATE 1-Putin and Xi oversee launch of landmark Russian gas pipeline to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday oversaw the launch of a landmark pipeline that will transport natural gas from Siberia to northeast China, an economic and political boost to ties between Mos...

UPDATE 2-Turkish economy returns to growth, government eyes acceleration in 2020

Turkeys economy grew 0.9 year-on-year httpstmsnrt.rs2P6vV18 in the third quarter, breaking three consecutive quarters of contraction as it shook off a recession which followed last years currency crisis.Turkey has a track record of 5 growth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019