CBI books postal officers for allegedly demanding Rs 100 bribe from commission agent

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 02-12-2019 14:29 IST
Premier investigation agency CBI, which is known to uncover big-ticket scams, did not mind registering an FIR against postal officers in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district for their alleged demand of a bribe of Rs 100 from an agent, officials said on Monday. The probe agency has registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint from the husband of a commission agent who has alleged that Superintendent Santosh Kumar Saroj and Postal Assistant Suraj Mishra had sought a bribe of Rs 100 on every Rs 20,000 deposit by him.

A CBI official said, "No case is big or small for us, we treat all cases equally." The complainant said that his wife collects postal savings from villagers and deposits them in sub-post office in Kunda, Pratapgarh, and he helps her in the work.

The complainant alleged that the postal officer duo had earlier taken Rs 500 and Rs 300 on November 25 and November 26 when he had gone to make deposits in the name of "suvidha shulk (service charge)" for which he had made an entry in spite of opposition from Saroj and Mishra. He alleged that the duo had demanded Rs 100 on every Rs 20,000 deposit brought by him else asked him to stop work. They had also threatened him to stop his work and create disturbances if he does not pay them, he had alleged.

