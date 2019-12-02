International Development News
Development News Edition

CBSE to introduce changes class X, XII exam from 2019-20 session: Union HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced changes in the examination pattern for class X and XII from 2019-20 session to discourage rote learning and to develop critical thinking and reasoning abilities of students.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced changes in the examination pattern for class X and XII from 2019-20 session to discourage rote learning and to develop critical thinking and reasoning abilities of students. The Minister was replying to an unstarred question on the topic raised by MPs Keshari Dev Patel and Chirag Paswan.

Among the measures introduced to effect this change are - reduction in the number of questions, more internal choices, increase in the number of objective type questions and reduction in subjective questions and introduction of internal assessment in all subjects. "The internal choices will be implemented on 33 per cent of the questions for the students. The one-mark objective type questions will be around 25 per cent of the questions in all subjects. Internal assessment will count for 20 per cent marks in subjects in which there is no practical assessment," the Minister stated in his reply.

The changes will be effected for class X and XII exams which will be held in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

