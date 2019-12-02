International Development News
Inclement weather, low visibility resulted in flight delay, says GoAir

A combination of factors such as inclement weather, low visibility conditions and runway maintenance in certain parts of the country have resulted in consequential delay on the network, which was further aggravated with flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew, said GoAir spokesperson on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:27 IST
"All the passengers have been taken care of and served refreshments. The airline has initiated all possible steps to minimise inconvenience to the passengers," said the airline in a statement.. Image Credit: ANI

A combination of factors such as inclement weather, low visibility conditions and runway maintenance in certain parts of the country have resulted in consequential delay on the network, which was further aggravated with flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew, said GoAir spokesperson on Monday. "All the passengers have been taken care of and served refreshments. The airline has initiated all possible steps to minimise inconvenience to the passengers. GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," added GoAir spokesperson in the press statement.

Earlier today, as many as 10 flights of GoAir were reported to be running late from Delhi airport due to the non-availability of the cockpit crew, said an Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport official. GoAir sources said: "We have reported delay of some flights as cockpit crew's FDTL is over. We are arranging other crew for the operations."

Airlines have found that FDTL issues occurred because of sudden bad weather in some sectors where the crew were stranded for up to four hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

