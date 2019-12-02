Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis gets 'Sagar' as his official residence
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis was on Monday allotted 'Sagar' bungalow as his official residence.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis was on Monday allotted 'Sagar' bungalow as his official residence. Earlier today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was allotted the official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill.
Official residences were also allotted to other ministers today. Senior NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted 'Rampek' at Malabar Hill, while Jayant Patil has got 'Seva Sadan' at Malabar Hill. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde has been allotted 'Silver Stone' bungalow at Pedder Road.
On November 28, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (ANI)
