Delhi records minimum temp of 8 degrees Celsius, lowest temp so far

The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature is the lowest of the season in Delhi so far.

According to an IMD report, the maximum temperature of Delhi on Sunday was 'appreciably below normal'. Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, tweeted: "At 8 degree, #Delhi recorded lowest temperature of the season. May drop further to 7 degree in coming days. Winter chill is here. Day will remain sunny and pleasant."(ANI)

