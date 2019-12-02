DCW chief to go on indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday to protest against incidents of rape
Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday to protest against incidents of rape that has been reported in the last few days from different parts of the country.
Maliwal will sit on her indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
