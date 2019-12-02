BDO, junior clerk held for receiving Rs 20,000 bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

A block development officer (BDO) and a junior clerk posted at Shahbad panchayat samiti were arrested on Monday for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 in Rajasthan's Baran district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The accused BDO Rahul Kumar and clerk Devendra Kumar had demanded bribe from Kelwada gram panchayat sarpanch Kaushal Kishore to sanction funds allotted by the government for development works, ACB Inspector Gyan Chand said.

Chand said the complaint was verified and the junior clerk was arrested taking Rs 20,000 on behalf of the BDO. The duo had already accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe, he added. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation in the matter is on, the official said.

