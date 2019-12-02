Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car with seven people drives into Priyanka's residence, security breach taken up with CRPF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:14 IST
Car with seven people drives into Priyanka's residence, security breach taken up with CRPF

In a security breach, seven unknown persons in a car drove up to the porch of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs, sources said on Monday. The Congress general secretary's office has taken up the issue of the security breach that occurred on November 26 with the Central Reserve Police Force, they said.

The car drove right up to the porch near the garden at her home with three men, three women and a girl coming out of the vehicle, sources said. They walked up to Priyanka Gandhi and asked for photos to be taken with her.

She spoke with them nicely, they took pictures with her and then left, sources said. The matter was taken up with the CRPF by some persons in her office later.

The Centre last month replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force. Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

To reporters' queries on SPG cover being removed from the Gandhi family, the Congress leader had earlier simply replied, "It's part of politics and this keeps happening." The Gandhis are without SPG protection after 28 years. They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September, 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988.

On November 27, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to amend the SPG Act. According to the amendment, the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Study predicts when reefs die, parrotfish thrive

In the wake of severe coral bleaching, a new study finds that in contrast to most other species, reef-dwelling parrotfish populations are booming. The surprise finding came when researchers led by Perth-based Dr Brett Taylor of the Australi...

Ceasefire violated by Pak along LoC to provide cover to infiltrating militants: IG BSF

Ceasefire was being violated by Pakistan along the Line of Control to provide cover to militants infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said on Monday. Inspector General BSF Ajmal Singh was speaking to reporters on the si...

Chidambaram's detention 'witch-hunt of worst kind': Cong leaders

Senior Congress leaders on Monday described P Chidambarams detention as a witch-hunt of the worst kind and tweeted in support of the former Union finance minister using the hashtag Release Chidambaram. The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved...

Russia to upgrade homegrown encyclopaedia to counter unreliable Wikipedia

Russia is to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after President Vladimir Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable and should be replaced. The move will ensure people can find reliable information that is constantly updated on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019