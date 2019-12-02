Car with seven people drives into Priyanka's residence, security breach taken up with CRPF

In a security breach, seven unknown persons in a car drove up to the porch of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs, sources said on Monday. The Congress general secretary's office has taken up the issue of the security breach that occurred on November 26 with the Central Reserve Police Force, they said.

The car drove right up to the porch near the garden at her home with three men, three women and a girl coming out of the vehicle, sources said. They walked up to Priyanka Gandhi and asked for photos to be taken with her.

She spoke with them nicely, they took pictures with her and then left, sources said. The matter was taken up with the CRPF by some persons in her office later.

The Centre last month replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force. Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

To reporters' queries on SPG cover being removed from the Gandhi family, the Congress leader had earlier simply replied, "It's part of politics and this keeps happening." The Gandhis are without SPG protection after 28 years. They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September, 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988.

On November 27, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to amend the SPG Act. According to the amendment, the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office.

