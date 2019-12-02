Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana: 43 kg drug, 52,137 illicit liquor bottles seized in one week

In a commitment to make the state drug-free, Haryana Police have launched an all-out attack on organised crime and confiscated more than 43 kgs of drugs and 52,137 bottles of illicit liquor under the 'Operation Prahar' between November 20 and November 27 across the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:36 IST
Haryana: 43 kg drug, 52,137 illicit liquor bottles seized in one week
Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava. Image Credit: ANI

In a commitment to make the state drug-free, Haryana Police have launched an all-out attack on organised crime and confiscated more than 43 kgs of drugs and 52,137 bottles of illicit liquor under the 'Operation Prahar' between November 20 and November 27 across the state. Home Minister Anil Vij had recently kicked-off 'Operation Prahar' to fight the organised crime and growing drug menace in the state.

Police have booked 395 persons across the state and recovered more than Rs 15.14 lakh from their possession. In addition, the police also registered seven cases of human trafficking and nabbed one person in this connection. In a statement on Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said: "Home Minister Anil Vij had instructed the Police Department to eliminate the organised criminals, drug peddlers and other offenders from the state."

In the first week, from November 20 to 27, the police had arrested 88 accused of the drug peddling and 75 cases are registered against them. The DGP also warned the organised criminals and those involved in peddling drugs either join the mainstream or else leave the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina

Washington, Dec 2 AFP The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday. Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencie...

Soccer-Afif and Kumagai scoop individual Asian accolades

Qatars Akram Afif has been named Asian Player of the Year at the Asian Football Confederations annual awards in Hong Kong on Monday, with Saki Kumagai from Japan claiming the womens prize.Afif becomes the second Qatari player in a row to wi...

No conclusive data to establish air pollution as cause of death or diseases: Govt

There is no conclusive data available in India to directly establish air pollution as the cause of deaths or diseases, the government informed Parliament on Monday.Air Pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and ...

Govt launches independent directors' databank

The government on Monday launched a databank of independent directors under the companies law, a move aimed at providing a platform for registration of existing as well as those aspiring to be independent directors.The databank portal would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019