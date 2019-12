42 RAS officers transferred, redesignated in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Monday transferred and redesignated 42 RAS officers, an official statement said. M L Chauhan was transferred as Land Development Officer in Udaipur, Rashmi Sharma was transferred as Joint Commissioner of Rajasthan School Education Council.

A total of 42 officers were transferred and redesignated, according to an order of the Department of Personnel. Sub-divisional Officer of Mount Abu Ravindra Goswami (IAS) was given additional charge of secretary Mount Abu Urban Improvement Trust (UIT).

