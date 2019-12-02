Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj govt to demand death for rapists of three minor girls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:58 IST
Guj govt to demand death for rapists of three minor girls

The Gujarat government will demand capital punishment for the accused involved in rape of three minor girls in separate incidents recently, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Monday. He said the government will also request the high court to shift these cases to fast track courts.

The incidents had occurred in Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat last week. While the accused involved in the Rajkot and Surat incidents were already arrested, police are looking for the culprits of the Vadodara incident.

Jadeja said the state government would appoint special public prosecutors as well as 'pairvi' officers (prosecuting officers) to ensure justice for the victims. "Accused were already arrested in Rajkot and Surat cases. Police have formed 25 teams to trace the accused who had raped a 14-year-old girl in Vadodara," he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Jadeja said the maximum penalty for such crimes where victims are minors is death penalty as per amended law. "Our government will try to ensure that these accused get capital punishment. We will urge the High Court to shift these cases to fast track courts for a speedy trial," he said.

A 14-year-old girl was raped by two unidentified men on November 28 evening when she was sitting with her friend at Navlakhi ground in Vadodara. In Surat, an 11-year-old girl was raped by her 30-year-old step-father on November 29. The accused was arrested.

In Rajkot, an 8-year-old girl sleeping in a public park was raped by a 22-year-old man on November 29 night, who was arrested later..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Assured that corporate sector will contribute generously for welfare of ex-servicemen: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was confident that the corporate sector and wealth creators in the country will contribute wholeheartedly to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Addressing an eve...

J-K Lt Guv reviews status of BRO projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday reviewed the status of work assigned to Beacon and Sampark projects of the Border Roads Organization BRO here, an official spokesman said. Chief Engineer, Beacon, Brig Ravi Navet and Chief E...

Life imprisonment for school bus conductor for raping four-yr-old

A court in Punjabs Sangrur district on Monday awarded life imprisonment till death to a private school bus conductor for raping a four-year-old girl in May this year. District and Sessions Judge B S Sandhu pronounced the punishment to Kamal...

Israel's AG files official indictment against PM Netanyahu

Jerusalem, Dec 2 AP Israels attorney general has officially submitted his indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, giving him 30 days to appeal for immunity. The 77-page indictment was made public on Monday, charging the longti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019