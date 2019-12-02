Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four killed in accidents in TN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:46 IST
Four killed in accidents in TN

Four people were killed and two others injured in two accidents in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Monday. Three persons were killed and two others injured, when their car rammed a median near Avanashi in Tirupur district, police said.

They were returning to Erode after attending a marriage at Sulur, near here. The person driving the car lost control of the vehicle and it dashed against the median, police said.

In the other accident, a 55-year-old man drowned when his car fell into a canal near Pollachi in Coimbatore district. Police said as the road was wet and slippery, he lost control of the vehicle and it slipped into the canal at Sundaragoundanur.PTI NVM BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes bill to ban e-cigarettes

Parliament on Monday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit the production, trade, transport, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the country. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, was passed in Rajya Sabha wi...

UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries who sought explanations.Emerging market stocks and th...

HP: Male foetus found abandoned near Beas river in Manali

An abandoned male foetus was found in Manali in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Monday, police said. The foetus was wrapped in a cloth lying along the banks of Beas river near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering in Manali, ...

UK group: Rabbi badly beaten in London, hate crimes on rise

London, Dec 2 AP A neighbourhood watch group that protects largely Jewish neighbourhoods in London says a visiting rabbi has been badly beaten by men shouting anti-Semitic abuse. The security group Shomrim said Monday that the rabbi was lef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019