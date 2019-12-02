Four killed in accidents in TN

Four people were killed and two others injured in two accidents in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts on Monday. Three persons were killed and two others injured, when their car rammed a median near Avanashi in Tirupur district, police said.

They were returning to Erode after attending a marriage at Sulur, near here. The person driving the car lost control of the vehicle and it dashed against the median, police said.

In the other accident, a 55-year-old man drowned when his car fell into a canal near Pollachi in Coimbatore district. Police said as the road was wet and slippery, he lost control of the vehicle and it slipped into the canal at Sundaragoundanur.PTI NVM BN BN.

