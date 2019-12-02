1,241 kg of poppy seized in J&K, 3 arrested

Police on Monday foiled three bids to smuggle narcotics by seizing 1,241 kg of poppy in Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A police party led by Sub-Inspector Wasim Mehraj conducted a surprise check at Gund-Tethar on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

During the search, officials recovered gunny bags filled with poppy weighing about 1,000 kg that was being smuggled outside the union territory, they added. The vehicle was seized and its driver Nirmal Singh, a resident of neighbouring Punjab, was arrested.

A case was registered against the suspect at Banihal police station and an investigation is on to ascertain whether any other person is involved, officials said. During checking on the highway at Chenani belt of Udhampur district, police stopped a truck, which was subjected to a thorough search and recovered 220 kg of poppy from the vehicle, officials said.

Swaran Singh, a resident of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, was arrested on the spot and the contraband seized, police said adding that the vehicle was also impounded. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

Another police party stopped a vehicle for checking at Panjtirthi belt of Jammu city. During checking, they found two plastic bags filled with 21 kg of poppy, they added.

The bag was in the possession of Mohammad Nadeem, a resident of Sangrur in Punjab, who was arrested, police said adding that a case was registered.

