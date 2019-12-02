Left Menu
DCW chief to go on indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday to protest against incidents of rape

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:21 IST
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday to protest against incidents of rape which have been reported in the last few days from different parts of the country. Maliwal will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar from Tuesday morning.

Last year, the DCW chief had gone on a hunger strike demanding death penalty for rape of minors and setting up of fast-track courts across the country to try rape cases, along with other demands. President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated an ordinance to give stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below 12 years.

"Last year, I had gone on a hunger strike demanding that at least rapists of children be given death penalty within six months. It was passed on the 10th day of my hunger strike. I was assured that police accountability will be fixed, resources will be increased and fast track courts will be set up," Maliwal told PTI. She said, however, it has been over one-and-a-half years but things have not changed, not even in the national capital.

The DCW chief said she will continue her agitation until there is a provision to give death penalty to rape convicts within six months. "We need a proper system across the country to fix police accountability, setting up of fast track courts and increase in police resources. Until this happens, I will be on a hunger strike, even if I have to sit there alone. I appeal to the people of this country to join me tomorrow," she added.

In a tweet, Maliwal said, "Enough is enough. I am not able to sit even for two minutes since I can hear the cries of the six-year-old girl and the Telangana rape victim." "In order to get the rapists hanged within six months, I am sitting on a fast unto death at Jantar Mantar to implement this law. I will go on a hunger strike until women are guaranteed protection!" she added.

