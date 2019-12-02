Left Menu
President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day visit to Odisha from Dec

President Ram Nath Kovind will be arriving here on December 7 for a two-day visit to the state, officials said on Monday. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Paika memorial at Barunei near Khurda town on Sunday morning, and later attend the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Utkal University.

The president will reach Bhubaneswar on December 7 evening and stay at the Raj Bhavan that night. After attending the events, he will leave for Delhi on Sunday evening, said Director General of Police Satyajit Mohanty. He said 1,500 police personnel will be deployed in Bhubaneswar and Khurda in view of the president's visit.

Security arrangements have been done as per the provision of the Blue Book for the visit, Mohanty said after reviewing the arrangements..

