Minister writes to DGP to take up safety awareness prog for

Against the backdrop of the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here, a Telangana minister has written to the DGP to take up awareness programmes for school and college girl students, through 'She Teams' of state police, on whom to approach in times of distress, among others. "We have the 'She Teams'. They are already doing it.

We said they should go to every school and college (to raise awareness)," Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy told PTI on Monday. The 'She Teams' comprise policewomen and men who deal with eve-teasing, harassment and other issues concerning womens security in the state.

Awareness should be spread not only in government colleges but also private colleges and others, the minister said. The main focus should be on students of junior, degree and engineering colleges, she said.

Noting that there are several helplines and agencies, including police, who can be contacted in times of emergency, she said the students should be made aware of the telephone numbers of these agencies and how the latter would provide help. There are helplines operated by police, 'She Teams', women and child welfare department which provide help to women and girls, she said.

"They (women and girls) first need awareness that they can approach these numbers (agencies)," she said. The awareness should come not just among girl students but also women, she said.

The helpline numbers should be saved in mobile phones of women so that they would remember them in times of distress, she said..

