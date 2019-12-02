Truck driver carrying pistol arrested in J-K
A truck driver carrying a pistol was arrested on Monday in Bari Brahamna belt, 25 kilometers away from Jammu, police said. During security check at Balole bridge, police intercepted a truck and recovered a country-made pistol from the vehicle, they said.
According to police, the truck was on its way to Kashmir. Parveen Singh, a resident of Nowshera in Rajouri, was arrested and the weapon was also seized, police said, adding that a case under the Arms Act was registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
