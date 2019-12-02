Ghaziabad: Rs 5.72 cr fine recovered from violators during traffic awareness month

Challans were issued to owners of over three lakh vehicles and a fine of more than Rs 5.72 crore was recovered from the violators during a month-long traffic awareness drive in the district which concluded here on Monday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI that Ghaziabad police carries out the special drive in November every year to bring down the number of traffic rule violations and accidents in the district.

During this year's drive, officers of the traffic police and the regional transport office organised awareness rallies and seminars in schools and taught the significance of traffic rules and safe driving to the students, the SSP said. Owners of 3,28,683 vehicles were challaned and a fine of Rs 5,72,41,000 was slapped on the violators, the SSP added.

As part of the drive, apart from traffic enforcement, traffic awareness and education programmes were organized in 37 schools, where 51,000 students were informed about the importance of traffic rules. A special drive named 'safe drinking' was also launched on November 30. Legal action was initiated against 326 people who were found consuming liquor in vehicles at public places, Singh said.

Besides observing traffic month, police will keep on taking legal action against the violators of traffic rules and those spotted boozing at public places, the SSP warned.

