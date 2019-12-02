Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad: Rs 5.72 cr fine recovered from violators during traffic awareness month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:18 IST
Ghaziabad: Rs 5.72 cr fine recovered from violators during traffic awareness month

Challans were issued to owners of over three lakh vehicles and a fine of more than Rs 5.72 crore was recovered from the violators during a month-long traffic awareness drive in the district which concluded here on Monday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI that Ghaziabad police carries out the special drive in November every year to bring down the number of traffic rule violations and accidents in the district.

During this year's drive, officers of the traffic police and the regional transport office organised awareness rallies and seminars in schools and taught the significance of traffic rules and safe driving to the students, the SSP said. Owners of 3,28,683 vehicles were challaned and a fine of Rs 5,72,41,000 was slapped on the violators, the SSP added.

As part of the drive, apart from traffic enforcement, traffic awareness and education programmes were organized in 37 schools, where 51,000 students were informed about the importance of traffic rules. A special drive named 'safe drinking' was also launched on November 30.  Legal action was initiated against 326 people who were found consuming liquor in vehicles at public places, Singh said.

Besides observing traffic month, police will keep on taking legal action against the violators of traffic rules and those spotted boozing at public places, the SSP warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's revenue expenditure increases by over 15% in past year

Delhis revenue expenditure increased by 15.19 per cent from 2016-17 to 2017-18, according to a CAG audit report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday. Revenue expenditure during 2013-18 increased by Rs 11,388 crore 50.91 per ce...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats set the stage for Trump impeachment with key hearing

Democratic lawmakers in Congress will take a big step this week in what appears to be a now inexorable march toward impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump, with the start of hearings seen as a precursor to formal charges being announced wit...

Arun Shourie suffers brain injury after fall, hospitalised

Former Union minister Arun Shourie sustained a brain injury after he fainted and fell near his home in Lavasa and was admitted to a private hospital here in Maharashtra, a doctor said on Monday. Shourie 78 fell near his bungalow in Lavasa,...

Guj: 2 found unconscious in manhole die during treatment

Two youths found unconscious in a drainage line manhole died during treatment on Monday evening in Surat in Gujarat, fire officials said. It cannot be confirmed whether the deceased Vijay Bhaiya and Kishor Sukha were sanitation workers, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019