Lt Gen Rajeshwar takes over as 14th Commander-in-Chief of Andaman & Nicobar Command

Lt Gen Podali Shankar Rajeshwar has taken over as the 14th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN), officials said on Monday. A graduate of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, he was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December, 1980.

He took charge on Sunday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. A gunner and aviator, he is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Army War College and National Defence College in New Delhi and the Philippines.

Lt Gen Rajeshwar has actively taken part in Operation Meghdoot and Operation Rakshak, officials said. Further, he has commanded a Medium Regiment in Operation Parakram, an infantry brigade on the Line of Control, Counter Insurgency (Romeo) Force in Jammu & Kashmir and a Corps in the desert sector, the statement said.

He has served on various staff assignments and also been a UN Military Observer in Mozambique and Rwanda. Before assuming the present appointment, he was Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), the statement said.

